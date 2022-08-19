A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at eight locations across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the dropping of arms from Pakistan, the investigation agencies received a setback as the kingpin of this terrorist module died on Friday afternoon due to a massive heart attack in the Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu.

Lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Muni Mohmmad was offering Namaz along with other prisoners when he suddenly collapsed. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Reports said that Muni Mohammad suffered a massive heart attack. He was the kingpin of a terrorist module involved in collecting and ferrying weapons and narcotics dropped through Pakistan-controlled drones along the International Border in Jammu province.

Muni Mohammad was arrested along with one LeT terrorist on July 19

A native of Rampura village of Kathua district, Muni Mohammad, 36, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Faisal Munir on July 18.

Sticky bombs, pistols, and AK-47 rifles were recovered from the possession of Muni Mohammad. He was involved in the arms-dropping case of May 29.

He was booked under various sections of UAPA and sent to Kot Bhalwal Jail on August 10 along with other terrorists.

The case was initially registered at the Rajbagh Police Station in the Kathua district on May 29 and was re-registered by the NIA on July 30.

Muni Mohammad's house was raided by NIA on Thursday

Just 24 hours back, the NIA carried out searches at eight locations including the house of Muni Mohammad in Kathua district in connection with its investigation into the dropping of weapons by Pakistani drones along the International Border.

Raids were conducted at four places in the Kathua district and one each location in Jammu, Samba, and Doda districts (all in the Jammu division) and Srinagar in Kashmir.

Some documents and devices including mobile telephones and other items have been seized during the raids, the sources said.

The NIA sleuths raided the house of Faisal Muneer, a top militant at Talab Khatikan in Jammu district, Atia Mehnaz in Srinagar, Haji Sheru at village Kaink in Samba district, Mujahid Hussain Sheikh at Bhalla, Bhaderwah in Doda district and Habib at Harya Chak, Habibullah at Mawa, Mian Sohail in Rajbagh and Muni Mohammad at Marheen, all in Kathua district.