Malaika Arora surely has the body of a goddess. Her perfect figure and killer dressing sense manage to gather the headlines every time she steps out. Although the actress has been seen in all kind of dresses, she is mostly spotted in body-hugging attire. Be it her gym look or her ramp avatars, her designer dresses and her scintillating figure makes heads turn.

Right now, she's hosting a dance reality show with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis and with every episode she's giving us some major fashion goals. But it looks like this hottie will be soon seen in traditional Marathi attire.

During one of the recent episodes, parents of a contestant surprised Malaika by gifting her a traditional Maharashtrian attire. Maharashtrian contestant Rutuja's parents, as a mark of respect, Rutuja's parents bought a beautiful Paithani saree and a nathni for Malaika all the way from Pune. Judge Malaika Arora was overwhelmed by this gesture and was seen teasing Judge Geeta Kapoor with her gifts.

She said, "I loved the pink colour of the Paithani saree, and also the nathni. I have never tried this typical traditional outfit before because I dont have any... but I would definitely love to. I really want to thank Rutuja and her parents for this lovely gift. I have promised them that I will definitely wear it in one of the upcoming episodes."

Donning the nath in her nose, Malaika acted like a pure Marathi Mulgi and said, "Kashi Diste Mi? Chaan Diste? Goad Goad Diste?" (Meaning, 'how am I looking? Am I look good?'). India's Best Dancer is a new show which has just started on Sony channel. By conducting dance battles, the show will get its Best Barah – the 12 dancers who will go ahead and compete against each other for the ultimate title of India's Best Dancer.

On the work front, Malaika has been seen judging dance as well as beauty pageant shows. The Chaiyaan Chaiyaan fame is dating actor Arjun Kapor and the couple can be spotted every now and then, spending quality time together. Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar opposite Parineeti Chopra.