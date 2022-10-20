Indian-born American author and model Padma Lakshmi, who is known for her striking presence on social media, has been quite versatile when it comes to shooting in front of the camera. She has often shared hot and photographs on her social media handle to keep her fans hooked on to her account.

Padma Lakshmi shares racy photo on Instagram

Yet again, the model took to her Instagram handle to share a sizzling photo on Wednesday, October 19. The photo showed Padma Lakshmi lying in a copper bathtub showing off her cleavage and sexy toned legs. However, she kept her eyes shut while posing for the racy candid shot. Padma Lakshmi captioned the photo, "Three years ago today."

As soon as the photo was posted, it went viral on social media and all her fans and followers were seen flocking to the comments section to share their reactions on the same as many believed that the television host posed nude. One user asked, "How do you get prettier with age?" while another said, "You are blessed with a beautiful body." Meanwhile, a third user commented, "Can I join you in bath."

Not the first time though

However, this is not the first time when she has posed nude. In July this year, Padma Lakshi had shared a throwback nude photo which was taken by photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth. She had explained why she's more comfortable shooting nude photos when a woman is behind the camera.

Padma Lakshmi is extremely popular as the host of the cooking competition 'Top Chef' on Bravo since 2006. She has also been awarded with Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host. Lakshmi also has interest in food and culture and has created and hosted the critically-acclaimed show 'Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi'. In the show, the model was seen exploring the food and culture of immigrant and indigenous communities across America.