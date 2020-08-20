Hina Khan never fails to tease her fans hot and sensuous pictures of hers. The fashionista's outfits and workout pics are an inspiration to her million fans worldwide. The actress, who recently made a brief appearance on Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, has now shared a glamorous picture of hers on Instagram leaving her fans awestruck.

In the image, Hina is seen sporting a black and white thigh-high slit outfit, which she teamed up with a tie strap high heels while keeping the makeup minimal. Going by the image, the actress has definitely raised the glamour quotient with her ravishing look.

No sooner had she posted the picture, comments started pouring in as fans went crazy over the hot image, many of her colleagues from the TV industry praised her look as well.

Meanwhile, Hina's fans are disappointed with her exit from Naagin 5. Although many have welcomed the new cast, which includes Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra, others wished to see Hina, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The makers too have been receiving backlash for ending Hina's role as Naageshwari abruptly.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Hina has asked her fans to not be disappointed as it was her decision to take an exit. She also requested them to welcome the new cast and not to troll them. "Please don't blame anyone. It was my decision. I couldn't inform you all beforehand due to embargo. I launched the show and I am done with it. I'd request you not to troll anyone or spread hatred. Please continue to shower your love on the popular actors. They are very talented. They are going to kill it, I am sure about it. We have brilliant performers in Naagin 5. Do give it a watch for the content and keep loving the show. Remember I was there on the show, even for those who don't watch the show, they should do so for it's a different storyline," she said.