Disha Patani is a stunner when it comes to her photoshoot pictures and videos. However, she is sizzling enough to make a BTS video of a shoot look extremely sensuous.

Being the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, the actress posted a BTS video from a photoshoot for the brand on social media. Disha is seen flaunting her toned body while unzipping her pants.

The video captioned as "coming soon", left her fans both excited as well as anxious. Many of them commented that they cannot wait to watch the full video.

The Bharat actress certainly knows how to keep her social media game up. Disha, who is rumoured to be Tiger Shroff's girlfriend, was last seen romancing Salman Khan in Bharat.

She will next be seen in multi-starrer Malang. Being directed by Mohit Suri, the movie features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu among others. It is slated to be released in 2020.

Watch the video below: