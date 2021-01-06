For Ashmita Bakshi, the role of Queen Umanglata in Paurashpur is turning out to be quite a game changer. The actress is receiving massive praise from all corners of the society for her bold and uninhibited role in the series.

Directed by Ekta Kapoor, the series also has Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Ashmita's love making scene with Annu Kapoor is raising quite many eyebrows and created a factor of intrigue among the audience.

The actress had earlier worked in films like Haseena Parkar, Bhaiyyaji Superhit and few others. However, in none of those roles could she grab the spotlight as she has done in the very first episode of Paurashpur. Talking about the lovemaking scene with Annu Kapoor, the actress told Spotboye, "It was not much of a sex scene but a proper lovemaking scene with Annu ji. It was Raani Umanglata's first night with her husband and the King, Bhadra Pratap Singh. So, it had to be very sensual. I was conscious but Annu Ji made sure that I was comfortable while doing the scene. And I decided, if I had to do this, I better make sure it looks absolutely great."

Further talking about the scene, Ashmita told the website that the toughest scene was when hot molten wax was put on her back. She revealed that it was actual hot molten wax and nothing artificial that was being put on her. Even though she was bare back and given a silicon sheet to cover it, she did feel the impact. "It was a very torturous scene but it was shot extremely well and it is being appreciated a lot," she added.

The actress also spoke about her family's reaction to the episode. She said that she was a little skeptical about her father's reaction but the entire family watched it and supported her. She also added that her family insisted her on taking up different roles without being hesitant.