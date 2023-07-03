Bollywood actor Disha Patani is by far the most dedicated person when it comes to fitness. She trains every day for an hour, her workout usually involves cardio in the mornings, like dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the evenings.

The actor gave a sneak peek of how her Monday morning went by. The actor was seen sweating out in the gym. Her high-voltage workout will surely give you the motivation to hit the gym.

Disha Patani's Monday motivation!

Disha recently shared a video from her training session on her Instagram stories along with a caption. At the gym, the actress can be seen doing intense squat deadlifts. "75 kg 1 rm," she added in the caption, along with an emoji of a closed eye and hands. Disha continued, "Need to get back to my strength," and included an emotional emoji and a monkey covering its face.

The actress opted for comfortable athleisure, a pink t-shirt with black track trousers. Rajendra Dhole, her fitness instructor, also shared the video on his Instagram stories with the remark, "Strong and beautiful @dishapatani."

Several paparazzi shared the video of Disha working out in the gym.

Netizens commented on Disha's strenuous workout regime.

Amidst all the applause, it was Jackie Shroff's reaction to the paparazzi comment section on Disha's workout video that is unmissable.

Jackie Shroff shared a fire emoji.

Recently, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were dating for a long time, however, several reports claimed that they have parted ways.

Last week, the ex-couple recently came together again to attend an event in Delhi. Pictures and videos of Tiger and Disha from the event have surfaced on social media and it has got netizens talking. The Malang actress took to her Instagram stories and shared her in-flight video while travelling to Delhi which saw her sitting with Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa and Tiger.

The duo also worked together in 'Baaghi 2' and a music video titled 'Befikra'.

Work front

Disha will be seen in Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is currently filming Suriya 42, her Tamil film debut, with Suriya. Disha will be seen in the movie Project K along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.