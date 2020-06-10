Sonu Sood at his service once again! He personally bid adieu to 2000 migrants once again Close
Sonu Sood at his service once again! He personally bid adieu to 2000 migrants once again

With the number of coronavirus positive cases increasing each passing day, the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now issued helpline numbers for different wards.

Let's beat coronavirus
Maharashtra’s tally crossed the 90,000 mark, taking the case count to 90,787, of which 43,591 are active ones.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported the highest number of fresh infections at 2,259. The state's tally crossed the 90,000 mark, taking the case count to 90,787, of which 43,591 are active ones, according to the Maharashtra health department.

The death toll in Maharashtra climbed up to 3,289. Tuesday was the ninth day wherein the state recorded more than 100 deaths. Of them, Mumbai recorded 58, taking its toll to 1,638. The city saw an addition of 1,015 cases on June 9.

Here is a list of helpline numbers you can call to get information about which beds are empty in which hospital as per wards. There are a total of 24 wards in BMC. You can also get any information related to coronavirus in these helpline numbers.

  1. A (Churchgate, Colaba, Navy Nagar) 22700007
  2. B (Masjid Bandar, Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar,) 23794000
  3. C (Pydhonie, Bhuleshwar, Mumbadevi) 22014000
  4. D (Grant Road, Valkeshwar, Breach Candy to Haji Ali) 23864000
  5. E (Byculla, Madanpura, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard / Ray Road, Chinchpokli, Mazgaon) 23014000
  6. F South (Parel, Lalbaug, Cottongreens, Shivri, Kalachawki) 24177507
  7. F North (Matunga, Sion, Wadala, Hindu Colony) 24084000
  8. G. Dakshin (Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Worli) 24224000
  9. G. North (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar) 24397888/24212778
  10. H East (Bandra East, Khar, Santacruz) 26114000
  11. H West (Bandra West, Khar Santacruz) 26440121
  12. East of (Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, Vile Parle East) 26847000
  13. West of (Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Versova, Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, Juhu, Vile Parle West) 26208388
  14. P South (Goregaon, Aarey Colony, Film City, Bangur Nagar, Upgraded Nagar) 28780008
  15. P North (Malad, Manori, Marve, Aksa, Marg) 28440001
  16. R South (Kandivali, Charkop) 28054788
  17. R North (Dahisar) 28936000
  18. R Madhya (Borivali) 28931188
  19. L (Sakinaka, Chandivali, Asulfa, Kurla) 26505109
  20. M. East (Mankhurd Anushakkati Nagar, Bark, Deonar, Chita Camp, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi) 25558789
  21. M West (Chembur, Siddhi Society, Chheda Nagar, Tilak Nagar) 25284000
  22. N (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar, Pantnagar) 25013000
  23. S (Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Nahur) 25954000
  24. T (Mulund East and Mulund West) 25694000