With the number of coronavirus positive cases increasing each passing day, the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now issued helpline numbers for different wards.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported the highest number of fresh infections at 2,259. The state's tally crossed the 90,000 mark, taking the case count to 90,787, of which 43,591 are active ones, according to the Maharashtra health department.

The death toll in Maharashtra climbed up to 3,289. Tuesday was the ninth day wherein the state recorded more than 100 deaths. Of them, Mumbai recorded 58, taking its toll to 1,638. The city saw an addition of 1,015 cases on June 9.

Here is a list of helpline numbers you can call to get information about which beds are empty in which hospital as per wards. There are a total of 24 wards in BMC. You can also get any information related to coronavirus in these helpline numbers.