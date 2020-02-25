Hosni Mubarak was one of Egypt's most controversial leaders. It is known that Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was ousted following mass protests against his rule in 2011, during the Arab spring.

Mubarak was jailed for years after the uprising, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges. Mubarak had been charged with conspiring to kill protestors in the final verdict but was acquitted by Egypt's highest appeals court in March 2017. He was originally sentenced to life in prison in 2012 over the deaths of 239 people in protests against his rule.

A separate corruption charge was overturned in January 2015. Before he entered politics, Mubarak was a career officer in the Egyptian Air Force. He served as its commander from 1972 to 1975 and rose to the rank of air chief marshal in 1973.

On 25 January 2011, public unrest grew against Hosni Mubarak and boiled over into the streets as protests against his regime. Mubarak refused to resign and stated that he would die on Egyptian soil. His remarks were taken as a bluff.

Mubarak conceded to public demand by offering to not seek re-election but asked to be allowed to finish his current term and promised constitutional reform. This compromise was not acceptable for the protestors and violent demonstrations occurred in front of the Presidential Palace. Mubarak resigned soon after. He apparently made no public appearances after his resignation.