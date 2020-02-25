Former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak dies at the age of 91. His family has confirmed his death. Hosni was a former Egyptian military and political leader. He served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011. His rule was a tumultuous time for Egypt. His controversial reign was met by public resistance and a call for democracy.

The ousted former president of Egypt, has been sentenced to three years in prison for charges of embezzlement.

Reportedly, Mubarak was battling for his life, the former leader had been moved to an ICU where his health continued to deteriorate. His health took a turn for the worse after he was convicted on 2 June of failing to prevent the killings of hundreds of protesters during the uprising that removed him from power last year. They have also said he is suffering from depression.

Reuters

This is a developing story.