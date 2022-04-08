Hoskinsea NFT marketplace built on the Cardano network for your favorite Arts - JPGs, PNGs, SVGs and more! We're proud to be based on the Cardanoblockchain, a cryptocurrency with the mission of providing financial infrastructure for the unbanked. We just announced our Token private sale to early participants who wishes to purchase HSK token and become early token holders of Hoskinsea marketplace project. Those who participated in the ongoing HSK private sale will be among the lucky holders of our native token.

A share of successful project's distribution royalties is paid to users who stake their HSK tokens. The HSK token will also be traded on CEX/DEX's, ensuring extensive token distribution and user participation. The community may also stake HSK tokens for extra payouts. Hoskinsea will also let content producers advertise their projects through limited edition NFTs and trailers, distributed evenly among platform users.

HSK Token Holders Benefits / Utilities

Purchase of NFT - HSK token holders can be able to purchase NFTs, collectibles and digital assets from Hoskinsea marketplace at a discounted price using HSK tokens.

Payment of Transaction Fees - Fees arising from NFT minting can be paid using HSK token making the procedure a swift process for token holders

Token Staking/Yield farming - HSK token holders can choose to stake their tokens on our staking platform to earn more tokens in rewards

Governance & Voting - HSK token holders will be made part of the decision-making process of issues that affect our Ecosystem. As such only holders of our token will be given the ability to vote on necessary decision-making process that will affect our ecosystem.

It is important to note that the amount degree of votes you can give and participation in said voting process will be dependent on the amount of token you hold.

NFT Farming - Users will be able to stake NFTs on our NFT staking platform and be able to earn rewards in limited/Rare NFTs which can be tradable on other NFT platforms too.

Transaction Fees Redistribution - Top holders of HSK token will be able to benefit also on our platform by earning a fixed percentage of profits made from all the transactions carried on our platform using the HSK token.