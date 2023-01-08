Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid Twitter user. Not only does Big B meticulously tweet and shares updates about his day-to-day life but also categorically numbers his tweets. There have been several times when the actor has wrongly numbered his tweets, whenever he spots mistakes in the number of 'T' (tweet numbering) he immediately takes to his micro-blogging account and rectifies it, he even apologises to twitterati for his errors.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets with incorrect numbers again; apologises to users

A similar incident occurred on Saturday night when Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to apologise for wrongly numbering his posts.

Big B tweeted, "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong... T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong... they should be. T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES!!"

T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR !

all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..

T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..

they should be

T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521



APOLGIES !! ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan's horrible errors sparks meme fest

The minute Big B rectified the numbers and apologised, fans flocked to the comment section and trolled him for clarification about the number of his tweet.

A user mentioned, " ."Thanks for the clarification sir. I was really worried as the order was wrong and due to that my balance sheet was not getting tallied."

Bachchan Sir Plz dont do this. My whole numbering of your tweets has gone into disarray and spoiled my excel sheet. Now I will have to sit all night & do the corrections. Bahut dikat ho jati hai in maintaining record — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 7, 2023

Another mentioned, "Market crash karegi Kal ab!"(Now the market would crash tomorrow!).

The third one said, "Still the biggest mistake was not accepting SRK when he got married in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

The fourth one said, "Okay sir, but a mistake again. You have used T 4515 for this tweet and T 4516 for your next tweet. What happens to 7 tweets from T 4514 that you didn't count? This tweet should be T 4522 and the next should be T 4523."

Well if this wasn't enough, an eagle-eyed netizen spotted a spelling mistake of 'apologies' in Amitabh's post, the netizen quickly flocked to Mr Bachchan's comment section and mentioned, "Sir, the spelling of apologies is wrong, please correct it in T 4516".

Now you need to post another tweet to apologise for misspelling ‘apologies’? — Anjuli Rajprasad (@Incognito_River) January 7, 2023

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. He will be next seen in The Intern along with Deepika Padukone in the film Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.