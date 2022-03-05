The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed foreign medical students with incomplete internship due to the ongoing situations, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, to apply and finish their apprenticeship requirement in India but with conditions.

However, the Commission has said that the candidates must complete their Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) before applying for internships in India.

"It has been observed that there also some foreign medical graduates (FMG) with incomplete internship due to such compelling situations like Covid-19 and the war. Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of their internship in India is considered eligible," the NMC said in a notice.

"Accordingly the same may be processed by the State Medical Councils provided that the candidates have cleared FMGE before applying for the completion of their internship in India."

The Commission is expected to issue the guidelines for State Medical Councils soon in this regard.

"The commission decided to issue the detailed guidelines, a process which is required to be followed by State Medical Councils for grant of registration of FMGs till further instructions from the commission or implementation of NEET exam whichever occurs earlier."

The Commission further directed the State Medical Councils to follow these conditions while processing for registration of FMGs.