As the Supreme Court will hear the petitions against Section 377, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said homosexuality is against Hindutva, calling it a 'danger to national security'.

Affirming his stand on the issue, here is what the 78-year-old saffron party leader said:

It is danger to our national security. The Constitution Bench of Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear petitions against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises homosexuality. Homosexuals should get jobs on merit, but we cannot allow them to celebrate. It is not a natural thing and we cannot treat it as normal. It's against Hindutva. We should invest in medical research to see if it can be cured. If our government comes again in 2019, then we should consider having a 7 or 9 judge bench. I will continue to protest against it."

