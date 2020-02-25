Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is coming out in May and will see Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles. The Prabhu Deva-directed film is currently underway. The director has been in Mumbai for a while now.

Before Radhe Prabhu Deva worked on Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan which didn't do as well as it was expected to. This is the second film this year where Salman will be seen playing a cop. As the movie nears the release date, Prabhu Deva anticipates going home.

Prabhu Deva misses Chennai

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the talented dancer and director said that he had been so far focussed on projects in Mumbai. He revealed that he has three pending assignments in Tamil to complete. He is also missing his family and his children who usually join the director on his trips to Mumbai when they have holidays.

Prabhu Deva also discussed shooting Radhe, which is another cop film. He asserted that since the two cops are different, it wasn't as difficult to shoot the two films back-to-back. He also assured that the audience could expect a whole new Salman Khan in Radhe.

Prabhu Deva's Radhe making the rounds in the news

Salman Khan fans have been anticipating the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film while centred on the star also has Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Earlier today, Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce that Yash Raj Films has come on board as distributors of the film.

The film is all set to hit the big screen on Eid. This would be the third collaboration between Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The story has largely been kept hidden from the audience, but Salman earlier let slip that this would be the 'baap' of Wanted. For Salman fans, this will definitely be something to look forward to.