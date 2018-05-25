As and amp;nbsp;Ireland prepares for a referendum on liberalizing one of the worlds strictest abortion laws, emigrants were flying home from all over the world to cast their vote. Ireland is one of the few European Union countries that does not allow its citizens abroad to vote via postal or embassy ballot, so the hashtag and amp;lsquo;home to vote and amp;rsquo; started trending online.
‘Home To Vote’ Trends As Irish Return Home To Vote In Abortion Referendum
May 25, 2018 16:00 IST
