In a major embarrassment for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Facebook page of his ministry purportedly shared a 'secret' party photo showing liquor bottles and half-finished 'chakna' (snacks) along with the images of relief work being done in West Bengal post-Amphan cyclone. The post was deleted but before that, a few users seemed to have taken the screenshots, which are now going viral on social media.

Photo went viral

The photo was shared along with the other images showing relief and restoration work being done by NDRF in West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc last week. "@NDRF continues restoration work at Deulpur, Panchla Block, Howrah district, WB," was written in the post carrying several images, including the "Daru-Chakna" one.

In the backdrop, a person wearing Army fatigues can also be seen in the image. However, the face of the person was not visible. The blunder by the Home Ministry garnered mixed reactions with some demanding action against the person responsible for uploading the image, while others slammed Amit Shah. It also tickled funny bones and social media was flooded with memes and jokes.

How people reacted to the post:

"When West Bengal was braving cyclone, the home minister was busy with "Daru party," wrote a Twitter user. "Home ministry having fun during the quarantine times," said another. One user gave the ruling BJP another name - "Bewda (Drunkard) Janata Party".

A user linked it with the Government of India's recent self-reliance push. "Looks like Facebook Page (of Home Ministry) has become "AatmaNirbhar." "Kal mota bhai ne daru party rakhi thi , galati se post daal di thi."

इतनी सस्ती शराब, नाम डुबो दिए भाजपा वाले ।।

मुद्दा शराब का नहीं सस्ती शराब का है, क्या करेंगे ये करप्शन के पैसों का ? — Preet Sidhu ✳️ (@the_preet_sidhu) May 28, 2020

