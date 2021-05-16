Last week, came the welcome decision of providing home isolation kits to those testing positive within an hour of their result. The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka announced that five lakh kits will be procured and measures will be taken to see that they reach the doorstep of the infected within one hour of Covid-19 positive result. But if a high-risk steroid was a part of the kit, it definitely comes with a lot of risk and a heavy price to the patients.

"In their eagerness to score brownie points INC Karnataka has distributed Dexahim, a steroid as a part of their home isolation kit. Unless taken at the right time and under medical supervision, it can cause serious harm & complications in a Covid-19 patient. Withdraw this immediately," tweeted Prithvi Reddy, Aam Aadmi Party politico. While the political potshots continue, this is not the first time concerns have been raised over dexamethasone as a part of home isolation kits.

What makes Dexamethasone high-risk, high return steroid

Steroids need to be given at a critical stage and only under strict medical supervision. Moreover, the body has to slowly weaned off steroids also under strict medical supervision. This is not the first time the medical fraternity has called for judicious and precise use of steroid.

Used to reduce inflammation, Dexamethasone if taken at the wrong time can also reduce body's ability to fight infections. It can thereby lead to severe and even fatal complications if not administered at the right time and in precise dosage.

Some reported side-effects of Dexamethasone

Although the adverse reactions can be several and vary greatly with each patient, the most common side-effects of this medicine include musculoskeletal pain, cardiovascular complications, electrolyte imbalances, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders. Dexahim 0.5 mg tablet can also make it harder for the body to fight off infections in some cases. The doctor prescribing the steroid should be aware of the medical history of the patient and all the other medicines being consumed.

WHO advises against the use of corticosteroid in patients with non-severe Covid-19

On September 2, 2020, WHO issued an interim guideline on the use dexamethasone and other corticosteroids for the treatment of Covid-19. The guidelines make two recommendations. First being, WHO strongly recommends that corticosteroids (dexamethasone, hydrocortisone or prednisone) be given orally or intravenously for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients. At the same time, WHO advises against the use of corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with non-severe Covid-19. It further goes onto prescribe the time and duration of the medication and the dosage.