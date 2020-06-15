Yoshiya Kato, born on 6th December 1980 in Karatsu City, Saga Prefecture is a multi-tasker. He is a Japanese Business tycoon, possessor, and capitalist born on the grounds of Japan and vigorously functioning in both emergent nations Japan and India.

Kato is accosted as one of the most determining and supremely dexterous start-ups top-notch in his hometown, Japan. He is a stupefying forte to millions of entrepreneurs out there. He is the Chairman of YKBK Enterprise Private Limited. Currently, he is successfully running 55 startup companies under his magnificence hegemony in countless domains and with no doubt, he is a flabbergasting businessman and also a dyed-in-the-wool tyrant. All gratitude to Rohit Bakshi whose magnetism for the sport of Basketball and pursuit led the way for Kato to our nation in 2017 and since then there is no looking back. He is rightly known to be quixotic, Kato is obligated on fabricating a trustiest and long-running tie-up between the Japanese and Indian venture.

Kato desires to share his Japanese culture with our country and also extend the boundaries of their culture with India. He is also the Chairman of FIBA Official 3x3 International Professional Basketball League "3BL" and of Massive Drive Co., Ltd. (3x3) professional basketball team Karatsu Leo Blacks operating company). Being a businessman by profession, his fascination and belief in the sport of Basketball compelled him to invite India to be a part of a basketball league initiated by him. With 3BL, he aspires to hook the Indian Youth to the innumerable elbow rooms in the sport of Basketball. He didn't stop here since it's just a beginning, he is the owner of YKBK48 Entertainment Private Limited (The operating company of DEL48 and MUB48 in India).

The Indian ventures of Kato are a blueprint that both the leading countries, India and Japan, when coming together, can conquer the whole world. DEL48 (short for Delhi48) is the 8th International sister group of AKB48 and an Indian Idol Group. The first-generation members were declared on December 30, 2019. DEL48 is the sister group of the Japanese idol AKB48, deployed on the concept - idols you can meet. Kato's contribution in highlighting deprived Indian potential is not only reserved to just sports but also to various artists' fields and recreation. DEL48 is implied in the entertainment industry which encapsulates theatre performance, concert, other entertainment events, music record release, movie, fan event, media appearance (TV, newspaper, magazine, radio, web, etc.), company tie-up, etc.

The list of Kato's triumph is just endless. To take the plunge with, on May 20, 2016, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry approved the "Specific New Business Development Investment Business Plan" grounded on the Law on Strengthening Industrial Competitiveness of Venture Funds Established by Catalyst Capital Co. Ltd. In September 2017, he established 3x3 International Professional Basketball League "3BL" in India and also appointed as the Chairman. On December 19, 2017Kato unveiled Massive Drive Co., Ltd. as the Chairman. In February 2018, he introduced KARATSU LEO BLACKS, a three-person professional basketball team. On February 14, 2019, Karatsu City and Karatsu Leo Blacks signed a comprehensive exchange declaration. We paid a courtesy call to Mayor Mine of Karatsu City and consented to jointly and cooperatively aggrandize the healthy development of youth and sports stimulation through multifaceted exchanges centered around basketball. He launched AKB48 sister group "DEL48" and "MUB48" in India on 20 June 2019. He was in the spotlight on 3rd August 2019, when he was featured in Saga Shimbun as a businessman from Saga Prefecture. On August 23, 2019, he culminated an agreement to carry out a pre-camp for the 3x3 Men's Republic of Serbia in Karatsu City for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It feels exceptionally extraordinary when other countries, supremely talented, step forward for a partnership with our country in business and to do good to both. On October 7, 2019, FIBA promulgated that the 3x3 qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in India in March 2020, co-sponsored by "3BL" chaired by Kato and FIBA. It is anticipated that 40 teams will engage in the tournament, with 20 teams selected each. 40 teams will be stipulated based on FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2019 results. On December 31st, 2019, "70th NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen in" as DEL48 representative members of AKB48 red and white world selection, Glory is played. On March 29, 2020, NHK World-Japan's program "Kids Meet the World" highlights the sports exchange between Karatsu and Serbia.

Yoshiya Kato became the Additional Director of YKBK Entertainment Private Limited on June 24th, 2019. YKBK Entertainment Private Limited is a Private assimilated on March 3rd, 2017. This company is categorized as non-government and it's sanctioned share capital is Rs.1,000,000 and it's paid capital is Rs.149,370 and is involved in business activities. The prior Annual General Meeting (AGM) of YKBK Entertainment Private Limited was summoned on December 7, 2018.

AKB48 has two Indian sister groups DEL48 & MUB48. MUB48 (short for Mumbai 48) is based out of Mumbai, India. Locally, AKB48's sister groups comprise of SKE48, NMB48, HKT48,NGT48, and STU48. AKB48 is a Japanese idol group. They have been named after the Akihabara area in Tokyo. The group's theatre is located in Akiba (short for Akihabara). This "idols you can meet '' notion covers teams that can alternate gigs and enact concurrently at various events and "handshake" events, where fans have the golden chance for interaction with the team members. AKB48's conviction is amplified to distinct girl groups in India, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Philippines, and Vietnam.