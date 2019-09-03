Parth Bajaj, am emerging name in the food blogging scene, is one of the youngest and most successful bloggers of the country.

Having started blogging only at the age of 19, he has come a long way! He is about to hit a half century of followers on Instagram, in only 2 years of his blogging journey.

Parth is an industrial engineer, working now as a full time blogger, baker, food photographer and consultant.

He believes in working harder, and always doing something new. He loves laying out new ideas, and executing them, something which hasn't been done before!

He recently organised a series of food walks, and a meet and greet along with his food blogger friends.

He has delivered a lot of public talks at various schools, colleges and events in his hometown Nagpur. He usually conducts workshops every month at his one of its kind Kitchen studio.

Parth has also collaborated with multi national brands like Mc Donald's, Iball, Daniel wellington, Borosil, Uber Eats, Zomato, and a lot of national and local brands.

He believes in never loosing hope, and always doing something innovative. If your work is your passion, everything seems easier.

