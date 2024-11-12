The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for over 16 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode was aired in the year 2008.

After a successful stint for over a decade, the show has seen some of the most iconic characters getting replaced. Some have complained about the production house Neela Telefilms, while others have also spoken about the ill-treatment and mental harassment caused by longer work hours.

Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethlal, has been part of the show since day 1. Apart from him, Popatla (Shyam Pathak), and Bhide Bhai ( Mandar Chandwadkar ) among others have been part of the show since its inception. Although fans miss Dayaben essayed by Disha Vakhani, that hasn't stopped producer Asit Modi from adding new tracks and elements to the show.

Kal Penn x Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah crossover

Several Bollywood celebs have visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to promote their film, and now fans are in store for a surprise as Hollywood star Indian-origin American actor Kal Penn visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to meet the cast and crew of the popular Hindi sitcom.

Penn's real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, and he shared a series of pictures from his on-location visit to Mumbai. "Looking at an apartment in Gokuldham Society with some new friends. Thanks to @officialasitkumarrmodi ji & the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fam for the set visit. Nicest cast & crew, I appreciate you showing me around!" the actor captioned the post on Sunday on Instagram. "Fun trivia, #TMKOC is one of the most watched shows in the world (40 million people tune into each episode). It's also India's longest running scripted tv show, with more than 4,300 episodes," he added.

Netizens were awestruck seeing Kal Penn on the sets. A section of fans mentioned that the show has become quite successful. While some mentioned that the OG cast is missing and Dayaben's presence could have made the frame of Kal, Jethalal simply perfect.

And once again fans questioned Asit Modi as to when Dayaben will be back.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "The old cast of tmkoc is irreplaceable in our hearts."

Another asked, "When is Dayaben making her comeback."

The third one mentioned, "Had Dayaben there, the frame would be perfect."

The fourth user said, "The show is getting stretched, end it now."

Celebs who have quit the show

Several actors have left the show in recent years, including Disha Vakani, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry. Recently, Kush Shah, who used to play the role of Goli in the show, also quit.

Also, Palak Sindhwani, popularly known for her Character Sonu Bhide in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has officially quit the show after five years.

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has been running successfully for 16 years. Over 4,000 episodes have been aired.