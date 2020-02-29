Hrithik Roshan has conquered Bollywood with War and his next conquest will be Hollywood. The star was signed by the US-based Gersh Agency yesterday. The news has got fans interested in seeing the actor in Tinseltown.

Hollywood has often been part of the plan for many Indian actors, but few have executed the plan well. Now, with the possibility of Hrithik Roshan heading there, the excitement is pretty high.

Hrithik Roshan all set to take on Hollywood

The superstar was signed by California-based Gersh Agency to represent the actor in Hollywood along with celebrity management firm KWAN, India. The news was confirmed by Amrita Sen, the actor's manager. She even addressed Hrithik Roshan's hopes to go global.

Sen said about Hrithik to a leading daily, "Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts, and ever-more sophisticated storytelling.

"He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn't be stronger than it is today. With Hrithik's leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and center position on the path towards globalization and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik's ambitious vision around the world."

The idea behind the new partnership is that Gersh will put Hrithik Roshan on the Hollywood map, introducing him to potential projects that could also be shot in India. As one of the biggest stars Bollywood has on its market right now, how this turns out will be interesting to follow.

Hrithik if he does take this forward will not be the first to set foot into Hollywood. Recently, actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have already made their mark on that part of the world. The former has also been able to be part of mainstream Hollywood in a big way.

Hrithik Roshan has come off two big successes in War and Super 30, War went on to make over 300 crores at the box office, no mean feat. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Dawan's next and Krrish 4 which are currently on the cards.