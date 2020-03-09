In the Hindi film industry, love comes in various forms. We have witnessed lovers chasing a running train, eight-year-olds play matchmakers to unite college romances and the list goes on. Khiladi Akshay Kumar set all-new different standards when his character Keshav took it upon himself to build a toilet for his wife by going against the wishes of the society. It was a fight that took a toll on him and almost led to divorce but that did not deter his spirit, but instead introduced an idea.

Unlike other Holi songs, 'Gori Tu Latth Maar' explores the pain of estranged lovers. In one of the behind-the-scenes video of the song which was released by the makers of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, we got to see a lot more that went into the making of the festive number.

"I love the song "Gori Tu Latth Maar". Here basically my wife leaves me. I visit her to solve our problems and bring her back home, meanwhile it's the season of Holi. In the history of Hindi film industry for the first time, we will show a 'latth maar' Holi, where women beat up their men, while the latter shield themselves. It is a different kind of Holi which they play," said Akshay Kumar.

Much like Akshay Kumar we couldn't help but be astonished by choreographer Ganesh Acharya and his style in syncing the song with the flow of the film. "Gori Tu Latth Maar" is a sad song with slightly groovy beats. While the lyrics demand grief, the music demands something more energetic.

So far we have seen Keshav aka Akshay Kumar and Jaya aka Bhumi Pednekar falling in love, enjoying that warm feeling and the suffering and pain that come along with being in love through the songs that had released previously. Now, it seems like it's time for their break-up.

The video of song Gori Tu Latth Maar begins with Jaya telling Keshav to not call her again. She sounds resolute, and poor Keshav is sad that he is losing the person he loved. And so the song begins with him welcoming her to take revenge on him for all his little mistakes so far.

Here, Keshav sings aloud and allows his wife to hit him as much as she wishes, and he would be ready to take it...if that's what it takes to fight for love, he is ready to fight for it.

The movie which was directed by Shree Narayan Singh was based on the issue of open defecation and the lack of sanitation in rural India, a social problem that has been widely discussed and debated in the country and internationally. Keshav's effort to take it upon himself to bring a change in his village by raising awareness about the need for toilets builds an entirely different narrative.