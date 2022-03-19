Call it the festival of spring, festival of love of festival of colours, Holi is definitely the most exciting day of the year. India celebrated Holi with fun, love, food and colours.

And Bollywood's Holi parties were no less than glitz, glamour and grandeur. Let's take a look at how Bollywood splashed the colours on this festive day.

Shwetha Bachchan shared a cute picture of Sr Bachchan applying sindoor on wife Jaya Bachchan's forehead. It was a strictly family affairs and they celebrated in style at their residence.

Kareena Kapoor is currently on a beach vacay and she decided to celebrate Holi with sun kissed beachy tan. She also build a sand castle with baby Jeh.

An elated Kashmir Files team celebrated Holi together. Director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are already on cloud nine. The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark within a week of its release. The Kashmir Files is now on par with Baahubali and Dangal in terms of box-office collection.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen dressed in casual attire and the Holi colors were all over him. He was also seen interacting with other people at the party.

Ibrahim attended the Holi party in Juhu #movified #bollywood #ibrahimalikhan #holibash #holifestivalofcolours #Bollywoodactor pic.twitter.com/7aUatZ20MX — Moviefied Bollywood (@MovifiedBolly) March 19, 2022

Star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kushi Kapoor were spotted at a party in Juhu.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of her fun-filled Holi party with husband Nick Jonas. The couple also shared a passionate kiss. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy so this Holi is extra special.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a eco-friendly Holi party. Her children, Samisha and Viaan are seen playing with flowers instead of colours.

Soha Ali Khan and hubby Kumal Khemmu teamed up with Neha Dhupia and family for an exciting Holi party.

And finally, newly-married couple of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated family-filled colourful Holi with the Kaushals.