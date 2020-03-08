Bollywood parties are like a treat for the eyes of every fan. As the festival of Holi is around the corner, the inside pictures of the colourful bash of film fraternity are making the headline. Stars like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the Holi 2020 bash hosted by Isha Ambani. But if you are thinking that these parties are a thing, only for today's generation, then you couldn't be more wrong. Veteran stars of the eighties and nineties also used to host lavish parties with A list gathering.

Discovery of iconic song Rang Barse!

Going down the memory lane, one of the most iconic songs was also discovered at a Bollywood Holi Bash that was hosted by Superstar Raj Kapoor. Back in the days, Raj Kapoor used to host lavish Bollywood parties at the RK Studios. Reportedly, this one time, at a Holi bash hosted by Raj Kapoor, which witnessed lots of Bollywood A names, Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan was also invited. At that time, movies in the Big B's hood were going down the drain.

When Raj Kapoor spotted him, sitting all alone at his party, he asked him to sing a Holi song and put all of his heart and soul to it. Amitabh is an amazing performer that and he surely proved it that day but singing the song 'Rang Barse' written and composed by his father late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Not only the crowd but the directors who were present over there also enjoyed the song and his performance, which marked the beginning of a new era for Bachchan.

Amidst the crowd, director Yash Chopra was also present who spotted Amitabh and made up his mind, not only to cast him in Silsila but also to feature 'Rang Barse' as one of the songs in the movie. Ever since this song was featured in the movie, it became a cult. This song is one of the oldest and coolest Holi songs. For the movie Silsila, which was released in 1981, the Holi song Rang Barse was composed in a filmy manner. Even after ages, this song is still winning the heart of millions.