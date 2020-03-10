Bollywood Holi Songs: And the festival of colours is finally here. All the Indians across the globe is celebrating Holi today. You will find mostly all the faces coloured in beautiful hues today. The festival of Holi is not only about colours. It's an amalgamation of beautiful colours, delicious food and of course, Bollywood songs. Over the years, B-Town has given us some amazing Bollywood Holi songs to which we all love to dance. Almost every house and society in India today are playing the foot-tapping Holi playlist today and grooving with their loved ones.

B-town stars love to celebrate this colourful festival, just like us. Recently, many A-list stars were spotted at the Isha Ambani's extravagant Holi bash. While some stars can't get enough of these colours, some like to keep a safe distance from it. Yes! You heard it right. Barfi fame Ranbir Kapoor, who is known for his adventurous and Bindass attitude is not a big fan of this festival. As per the media reports, the Sanju star is not a Holi person and does not like to celebrate this festival. Talking about the same, director Ayan Mukherji, who is one of the closest friends of Ranbir disclosed that while shooting for Balam Pichkari, he kept him drenched in colours and water, the whole day.

Balam Pichkari washed off his Holi troubles?

Although Ranbir Kapoor's iconic Holi song 'Balam Pichkari' helped him in overcoming his Holi issues. He kept aside his hesitations from playing this festival and dances his heart out on the song with Deepika Padukone. While talking about the same in behind the scenes interview, Ranbir said, "It is my fortune that I finally got a Holi song."

Not only Balam Pichkari but the songs such as Rang Barse, Holi khele Raghuveera, Do me a favour, let's play Holi are some of the songs that are mandatory on a Holi Bash playlist. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie which is directed by Ayan Mukherji will hit the screens on December 4, 2020.