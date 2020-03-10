It's that time of the year which brings colors of joy and happiness. Every year we see Bollywood celebs ringing in the festival with utmost enthusiasm and colors. Although this year the dreaded coronavirus scare has limited Bollywood parties, some actors are celebrating the festival with simple colors in a traditional way.

Who can forget the Bollywood parties by Kapoor's, Bachchan's and Ekta Kapoor that never failed to make noise in the circuit? However, this time some of the actors have simply posted a wish for their fans urging them to have a safe Holi. Deepika Padukone decided to auction her clothes, Taapsee thanked her fans for the success of Thappad and little Taimur and Innya's cute Holi celebrations have kept the paparazzi on their toes.

International Business Times brings to you how different Bollywood celebrities and their little ones celebrated the festival of joy and colors.

Take a look below:

Bacchan's

Aishwariya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan along with Aradhya and Abhishek Bachchan started the festival in a traditional way by holikadhahan at their residence.

Priyanka Jonas and Nick Jonas

As its Nick first Holi he is enjoying it for a week now and today he was seen enjoying the festival with his wife in Pune. Dear wifey shared the first pic of them with a heartfelt note.

Baby Taimur and Innaya

Baby Taimur and Innaya have colorful organic celebrations. Kunal Kemmu along with his daughter celebrated the festival and an emotional Kunal wrote on his social media that he is celebrating this festival after 12 years.

On the other hand, Tim was dressed in white kurta pajama twinning with his mommy in white salwar kurta and palazzo. Tim was papped by the photographers and looked cute as a button.

Aamir Khan

Aamir khan too celebrated Holi with his little one Azad and shared a beautiful post of their family celebration on Instagram!

Rishi Kapoor

A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus. pic.twitter.com/2jEqbHJWob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 9, 2020

Rishi Kapoor dug into the archives and shared a childhood picture of himself and captioned the picture, in which his face is seen smeared with colours and wrote, "A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus."

Taapsee Pannu

Basking in the glory of her recently released film Thappad. Taapsee shared a beautiful note which read," "Happy Holi everyone ! Or rather I should say.... 'Bura na maano Holi hai' Spread Love n be happy !" she wrote, sharing a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted that the Holi holiday would boost the box office collection of her latest release Thappad.

Karisma Kapoor

The gracefully gorgeous actress who will be making web debut in Alt Balaji's Mentalhood celebrated Holi with her kids.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Bigg Boss 8 fame model and actress Natasa Stankovic marked Holi 2020 with her fiance and cricketer Hardik Pandya. Sharing the Holi celebration pictures with beau Hardik Pandya and family, Natasa Stankovic wrote, "Happy Holi. from all of us".

Deepika Padukone

#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset is back with The Holi Edit, featuring some of my closet favourites in bright shades!



Here’s wishing you all a colourful & safe Holi! pic.twitter.com/uZYr7FCWBA — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 9, 2020

Deepika Padukone announced that she is auctioning some of her favourite outfits this Holi, and wished everyone a safe and colorful Holi.

"#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset is back with The Holi Edit, featuring some of my closet favourites in bright shades! Here's wishing you all a colorful & safe Holi!" she wrote.

Tusshar Kapoor

"As a child, my fondest memory of Holi is of playing with building friends since the early morning. That was one day where we were allowed to make a ruckus and have a blast without any restrictions. We use to play Holi with water and would love to splash it over our friends. Over the years, the meaning of Holi for me has changed. It is not about getting messy anymore but being cautious about our resources like water and the environment. I urge everybody to play dry Holi so we save on water and eco-friendly colors. We must also ensure that while we are reveling, our animal friends on the streets are not harmed. It's the time to share joy and happiness but without harming the environment and animals," Tusshar said.

Shruti Seth

"In the light of the CoronaVirus, Holi celebrations are being suspended so I am just going to be at home, enjoying lunch with my family. When we were much younger, I was annoyed with washing colors away. I used to play in my building society and when I used to come back, my mother could not recognize me. It's been a long while since I played Holi like that. It's now been something a lot more muted and people have become more conscious of water wastage, skin allergies, a lot of emphases is given on organic colors, etc. Now for me also, it's become more of a family and friends gathering, and less about the actual festival," Shruti exclaimed!

Shilpa Shukla

"Since childhood, I have not been an avid fan of Holi, but have been excited nevertheless given the infectious celebrations that it brings! Coming from Bihar, the festival is also important as it marks the beginning of the New Year cycle. I have always liked the traditional aspect of the festival, people coming together and celebrating rather than wasting water and colours. Also, Mentalhood launching just around Holi makes this festival even more special for me. I have so many memories associated with the festival. In my village, we play all kinds of Holi and sing Holi songs prior to a month of the festival and we call this celebration Faguaa. It's a very heartening thing that happens in Bihar where we put mikes and the entire village comes together to sing songs from Ramayana, songs between Ram, Sita, Laxman, and these are my beautiful memories of the festive," Shilpa said.

International Business Times wishes its reader a very happy and colorful Holi!!!