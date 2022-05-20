Woman suffers panic attack, faints at Delhi airport; Air India staffs callous behaviour draws ire Close
Tension gripped Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) here on Friday following a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax.

Airport authorities, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Dog squad as well as Bomb disposal squads swung into action creating panic among the passengers.

According to police, the call was received around 3.50 a.m. The police control room recorded the call and intimated the airport authorities.

The authorities conducted security checks and combed the airport premises and terminal building for more than hour for abandoned bags and suspicious articles.

After conducting a thorough check it was ascertained that the threat was a hoax bomb call.

Security has been tightened on the airport premises after the incident.

Further investigations are underway.

