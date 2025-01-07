The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is definitely not deadly, and there is, to date, no evidence of mortality or a severe transmission rate, said former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, on Monday.

As the country saw three cases -- two in Karnataka and one in Gujarat -- the scientist told IANS that infections from the virus are usually mild, and it majorly infects children under five years of age.

Among severe respiratory illnesses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the global prevalence rate of HMPV stands at about 4 per cent, according to him.

"We can say HMPV is definitely not deadly. Most infections are mild, and only in children who are less than five and those who are over 65. It can cause common cold-like symptoms for 4 to 5 days," Gangakhedkar said.

"The virus may cause pneumonitis-like illness, but the mortality rates are almost unknown so far. HMPV has a global prevalence of about 4 per cent," he told IANS.

The veteran scientist also noted that it currently remains unknown whether the cases seen in the country are related to the outbreak seen in China.

"Nobody has that information because there is no information on phylogenetics or the genetic scope of this virus from China. And there is no reason to believe that it has come from China," Gangakhedkar said, adding that the ICMR "will likely conduct a genome sequencing test to understand the strain of the virus".

Citing the lack of studies on HMPV in India because of being mild in nature, he urged the need to study "the changes in the behaviour of such virus in human beings, whether it is causing severe disease or increase the risk of death, which is mortality rate".

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the RSV. The symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Gangakhedkar cited a study undertaken by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) between 2016 to 2008, which included 16,000 people who were admitted with acute respiratory infection and severe acute respiratory infection.

The NIV researchers found that the prevalence rate of HMPV lies between 3.4 per cent. Among those who had acute respiratory infection and who among those who got admitted, it was found to be close to about 2.6 per cent.

"This essentially means the virus is very much here," Gangakhedkar said, adding that it usually resurfaces in winter.

The epidemiologist said that HMPV has been present in India for a long and has not caused any kind of a public health problem. There is evidence of any lung morbidity in children.

Further, he stated that this "also means that people tend to get reinfected. And it is believed that every repeat infection confers partial protection, which can reduce severity".

He suggested parents not send their children to school if they are sick and have common cold symptoms.

For adults, Gangakhedkar said, "If you find yourself to be having a common cold, please follow Covid etiquette, for which I think people are tuned to. They understand there what precautions have to be taken".

(With inputs from IANS)