Finnish smartphone-maker HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1 in India in December 2018 and now, the company has introduced a top-end model of the same 8.1 series with bigger RAM and storage capacity.

Prospective buyers who are in the market to buy a pure Android-powered premium phone, but not as expensive as the Google Pixel series, then the new Nokia 8.1 model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is your best bet. It costs Rs 29,999 but can be availed at a lower price on the Nokia store and Amazon. It is slated to go on sale on February 6.

As part of the launch offer, Nokia 8.1 buyers will be entitled to get additional cash back via exchange deal, 10% for HDFC card (for limited time), and also can claim extra 4G data per month via Airtel pre-paid and postpaid in addition to limited time subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video services.

For the uninitiated, Nokia 8.1 sports an iPhone X-like display design. It features a 6.18-inch full HD+ LCD screen with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR 10 content on multimedia streaming services. On the back, it boasts sturdy shell consisting of 6000-series aluminium frame, curved glass, two-tone design and diamond cut edges exuding elegance and superior build quality feel.

Inside, Nokia 8.1 pack a Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock integrated within the front camera. Like all previous HMD Global-made phones, Nokia 8.1 is an Android One series and comes with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Also, one of the perks of being a Google-affiliated phone is that it is guaranteed to get a minimum of two software upgrade support and an additional year of Google security patch.

One of the highlights of Nokia 8.1 is the photography hardware. It comes with state-of-the-art ZEISS-branded dual rear camera module, a 12MP primary sensor with 1.4microns pixel size and a 13MP depth-sensing camera backed by OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), superfast autofocus and 4K support.

On the front, Nokia 8.1 houses an equally feature-rich 20MP sensor with 0.9 microns and 4-in-1 pixel technology that will boost low-light photography. The signature "bothie" feature is also included in the smartphone.

Other stipulated features a USB Type-C port, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio and it comes with a 3,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day if not more ( via adaptive brightness feature) under mixed usage. It also boasts 18W fast charging support.