Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has made a bold move in the smartphone industry with the launch of HMD Fusion. This device, available at a special launch price of Rs 15,999 on Amazon, is not just a smartphone. It offers a unique blend of advanced technology and user-friendly maintenance with its Gen2 reparability. The HMD Fusion is a customizable experience that allows users to tailor the device to their specific needs. The standout feature of this device is its innovative Smart Outfits, which transform the phone's identity and functionality.

These outfits, which include the Casual Outfit, Flashy Outfit, and Gaming Outfit, align with the aesthetic and utility needs of the users, offering a truly personalized experience. The Smart Outfits use six specialized smart pins to instantly transform both the hardware and software of the device, adapting the smartphone to meet the user's needs. For instance, the Gaming Outfit offers enhanced gameplay controls, while the Flashy Outfit provides a foldable RGB LED flash ring for perfect selfies, offering 16 million color combination options.

Photography and repair

But the HMD Fusion is not just about customization. It also offers an immersive photography experience, thanks to its 108MP dual main camera and 50MP selfie camera. Advanced features like Night Mode 3.0, gesture-based selfie feature, Flash Shot 2.0 with tracking focus, and tone control.

The HMD Fusion also boasts HMD's second-generation repairability design, allowing users to easily replace the display, battery, or charging port using only a screwdriver. This feature not only reduces e-waste but also extends the lifespan of the device, making it a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious consumers.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the HMD Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, offering impressive multitasking capabilities. The device's 8GB RAM, expandable storage up to 256GB, and HMD's virtual memory extension technology ensure a smooth performance.

The HMD Fusion also offers a long-lasting battery life, thanks to its 5000mAh battery that supports over 800 cycles. The device comes with an in-box 33W fast charger. In terms of software, the HMD Fusion runs on Android 14. It will offer 2 years of OS updates and three years of security updates, keeping your device updated and secure.

HMD has partnered with Digital Turbine and Aptoide in India. This collaboration brings the Aptoide game store to the HMD Fusion, offering users access t leading mobile games. The Aptoide store will also have a dedicated section for "Play with your HMD Gaming outfit" for users to download controller-specific games.

Ravi Kunwar, CEO & VP, India & APAC, HMD, commented on the new launch, saying, "The HMD Fusion is designed for consumers who seek high performance, a seamless experience, and sustainable innovation in one device. We call it 'much more than just a smartphone' because it effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you're a gamer or a content creator, the Fusion evolves with you—transforming with a simple change of its 'outfits' to match your needs and passions. At HMD, we believe in humanizing technology, and we will continue to do so."

Availability

The HMD Fusion is available in Tech block concept and offers HMD Casual outfit, HMD Flashy Outfit, and HMD Gaming Outfit worth Rs 5,999 as complimentary. While the regular price is Rs 17,999, the special limited period launch price is Rs 15,999 (All Banks) on Amazon only. The sale starts on 29th Nov at 12.01 pm. Also available on HMD.com.