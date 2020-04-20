Due to serious constraints governing the advertising industry, even despite the soaring popularity of Cannabis within the US, its presence online is much less visible.

It takes discerning, in the know aficionado to be able to guide lay consumers to the right online platforms to explore, analyze, and ultimately participate in the thriving Cannabis market.

One of the most user-friendly gateways to the Cannabis market is the Instagram page Hits Blunt.

Made wildly popular by its resonant memes, Hit Blunts acts as a reliable sounding board for the Cannabis industry consumers.

For instance, Cannabis brands call Hits Blunt a place where they can read the temperature of consumers towards their products and provide them valuable feedback for them to review and act upon to refine performance and retention.

In being a central, unbiased, and current barometer for Cannabis, Hits Blunt has emerged as the leading online destination for legalized marijuana culture and serves as a springboard for early-stage Cannabis brands seeking early adopters.