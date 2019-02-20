Music composer Hitesh Modak, who composed National Award winning song "Ye Moh Moh Ke Dhage", is now joining hands with renowned director Mahesh Manjrekar and film called "Panghrun".

This movie is a dance period drama which is set to release in April 2019.

On working with Mahesh manjrekar, Modak said, "I was very nervous because it was my debut in Marathi but the way Mahesh ji treated me and made me comfortable and helped me a lot. In this movie, I had one song which was very difficult to create because of movie's genre which is musical period drama. The X factor what makes me more excited is the genre because i haven't worked earlier in musical period drama. I feel very fortunate enough to work with such an amazing actor who is now director as well as producer this year is very interesting for me because I have some amazing work which will create a hugh buzz in few months I have so many things in my bucket list."

Earlier Modak has done some fabulous work in films like Simran (score composed by) Qaidi Band (background music) Hichki (arranger and music programming) Qarib Qarib Single (composer: additional music) Dum Laga Ke Haisha (composer: additional music) and more.

Recently, Modak got a lot of appreciation for "Smoke" web series by Eros now his upcoming projects are very interesting his working back to back for a film as well as web series along with director Eshwar Niwas for Netflix and even for a feature film. 2019 is a lucky year for him he has tight pack schedule till December.