In a major political upset in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) snatched the Budgam Assembly seat from the ruling National Conference (NC) in a keenly watched by-election.

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir's political history, the National Conference has lost an election from the Budgam Assembly seat, where Shia voters have a significant presence. Since 1962, the NC had lost the Budgam seat only once—in 1972, when the party did not contest the polls.

The victory of the People's Democratic Party in this seat marked the revival of the party in the Kashmir Valley after the worst-ever defeat of the party in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Hats off to the people of Budgam for placing their faith and trust in PDPs Aga Muntazir Sahab. Jeet humari Inshallah. pic.twitter.com/TmdlViqsO5 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 14, 2025

In the high-stakes by-election, PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi defeated NC nominee Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Masovi by a margin of 4,478 votes. The PDP candidate secured 21,576 votes, while the NC candidate received 17,098 votes. BJP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin Mosvi managed only 2,619 votes, trailing behind two Independent candidates: Nazir Ahmed Khan with 3,089 votes and Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, who secured 3,030 votes.

"I want to thank the people of Budgam for sidelining the government's 50 MLAs and giving a chance to the PDP. I pray to God to give us the strength to stand up to the expectations of the people of Budgam. Aga Muntazir Mehdi's doors have and will always be open for the people," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said after the Election Commission of India officially declared the bypoll results.

History of Budgam Assembly Seat

Year Winning Candidate Party

1962 Aga Syed Ali Safvi National Conference

1967 H. S. Mehdi National Conference

1972 Ali Mohammad Mir Indian National Congress

1977 Syed Ghulam Hussain National Conference

1983 Syed Ghulam Hussain National Conference

1987 Syed Ghulam Hussain National Conference

1996 Syed Ghulam Hussain National Conference

2002 Aga Ruhullah Mehdi National Conference

2008 Aga Ruhullah Mehdi National Conference

2014 Aga Ruhullah Mehdi National Conference

2024 Omar Abdullah National Conference

2025 Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi PDP

The Budgam contest was crucial for different reasons. The seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from one of his two constituencies, choosing to retain the other. In the 2024 elections, Omar had won Budgam decisively, polling 36,010 votes against 17,525 votes secured by the PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi.

For the by-election, the National Conference fielded Aga Syed Mehmood, aiming to retain the seat and reaffirm its dominance in central Kashmir. The PDP once again placed its confidence in Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, banking on his grassroots connect and the strong religious influence of the Aga family in Budgam.

The story of hope & people’s voice. pic.twitter.com/Y0VXCet3Z9 — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) November 14, 2025

With just three Assembly seats after its worst-ever performance in 2024, the PDP treated this bypoll as a critical turning point—an opportunity to re-establish its footing in the Valley's political landscape. The victory has not only boosted the morale of its cadre but also reasserted the party's relevance in a post–Article 370 political environment dominated by the NC and several resurgent regional players.

Zyeun ho Zyeun ho ?? Thank you Budgam pic.twitter.com/pOED6uh7XJ — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) November 14, 2025

The NC, for its part, left nothing to chance. Senior leaders, including Omar Abdullah, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, and a majority of party MLAs, campaigned aggressively, portraying the by-election as a vote of confidence in the government's first year of governance.

PDP is rooted in the hopes, struggles & dreams of the people. That’s why it will never faint! pic.twitter.com/zELLRlPnNw — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) November 14, 2025

For the PDP, the victory marks a significant political milestone. Until now, the party had only three members in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. With this win, the PDP will now have four MLAs, strengthening its voice in the House.

Budgam has erupted with a message. @JKNC_ has been rejected & exposed. A CM abandons his seat and couldn’t defend it after one year in power. This is the cost of taking Kashmiri’s for granted & betraying the very mandate they trusted you with.

Muntazir sahib’s decency resonated… pic.twitter.com/f7uZDuqK9Z — Aditya Gupta (@AdityaVgupta) November 14, 2025

With a strong margin and a historic breakthrough, the PDP's victory in Budgam is being widely viewed as a sign of shifting political currents in central Kashmir. The party leadership is expected to capitalise on this momentum as it prepares for a massive revival.