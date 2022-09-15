In what is seen as a historic move, UAE's foreign minister visited Yad Vashem, making him the first top Emirati diplomat to tour Israel's national Holocaust memorial. Bin Zayed also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance in memory of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the horrifying genocide.

"I am here today to remind ourselves of the lessons that history teaches us and the great responsibility upon us to act with tolerance for building our community and society. We must take the brave step of building a bridge of true peace for the coming generations," Bin Zayed wrote in the guestbook.

Das ist historisch: Der Außenminister der Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate, S.H. Scheich @ABZayed, besuchte heute die Holocaust-Gedenkstätte @yadvashem in Jerusalem und legte in Gedenken an die 6 Millionen ermordeten Jüdinnen und Juden einen Kranz nieder.pic.twitter.com/yaC2OymE1c — Israel in Österreich???? (@IsraelinAustria) September 15, 2022

Abraham Accords anniversary

Bin Zayed's visit to Israel is to mark the second anniversary of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signing the Abraham Accords on Thursday. This is the Emirati diplomat's second visit to the country. Earlier, Bin Zayed had visited the Negev in March to meet with his Bahraini, Egyptian, Moroccan and Israeli counterparts.

Israel signed a US-brokered agreement with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to normalise ties in 2020. The agreement came as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, in which Sudan also agreed to normalise ties with Israel. Since the deals were signed in 2020, Israel and the three countries have opened embassies, launched direct flights, and boosted economic ties.

Business leaders and ambassadors across Israel, Bahrain and UAE have hailed another successful year of burgeoning relations between the Middle Eastern nations.