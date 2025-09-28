Jammu celebrated the unanimous election of the son of the soil, Mithun Manhas, as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A native of the Bhalessa area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Mithun Manhas has become the first person from the Union Territory to head the prestigious BCCI. He is also the first uncapped cricketer to hold the post. A prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, Manhas featured in 157 first-class matches, amassing over 9,000 runs.

A momentous occasion to celebrate!

Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ #BCCI.

What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally… pic.twitter.com/I6PpEMtH2T — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 28, 2025

His leadership credentials were sharpened during his captaincy of Delhi, where he led stalwarts like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra. In the IPL, he became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to earn a successful bid and went on to represent Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, and Chennai Super Kings.

As soon as the announcement of his unanimous election was made, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha member from the Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency, termed it a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Jammu region in particular.

"It is a matter of pride for us that son of the soil Mithun Manhas has become the new President of the BCCI, that too unanimously. This reflects the way sports have been encouraged in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mithun's presidency will enhance BCCI's prestige and provide new talent opportunities to excel in cricket, contributing to India's global sports standing and Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat. There is greater transparency in the selection process, which will prevent disappointment among deserving candidates and ensure optimal team performance, as witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir's emerging cricket talent as well," Dr. Singh said.

? ?????’? ?????: ?????? ?????? ??????? ??? ???? ????????? ?

?????-??:

As a proud Jammuite, it is truly an honour for the entire Union Territory of #JammuAndKashmir that

#MithunManhas one of our very own cricketing icons,… pic.twitter.com/fhCPk5jm87 — Dr Parveen Yograj (@ParveenYograj) September 28, 2025

Calling it a "momentous occasion," Dr. Singh further wrote on social media:

"Mithun Manhas has been officially declared the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (#BCCI). What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu and Kashmir, which also happens to be my home district. Within a few hours, first a daughter of Kishtwar, Sheetal, shines as World Champion, and soon thereafter, a son of Bhaderwah, Mithun, stands atop."

Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Mithun Manhas on being elected as the President of the BCCI.



This remarkable achievement brings immense pride to erstwhile Doda district and the entire Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Wishing you continued success in your new role and in the… pic.twitter.com/4kZ69pebpz — Sunil Sharma (@Sunil_SharmaBJP) September 28, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Sunil Sharma also congratulated Manhas on social media. "Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Mithun Manhas on being elected President of the BCCI. This remarkable achievement brings immense pride to the erstwhile Doda district and the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Wishing you continued success in your new role and in the service of Indian cricket," Sharma posted.

Sharma, who is also a native of the erstwhile Doda district, told The International Business Times it is a matter of pride for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.

A proud moment, a historical day for the Chenab Valley. @ArcherSheetal from Kishtwar becomes world champion in paraarchery and @Mithun Manhas from Bhaderwah becomes BCCI President. Congratulations ? pic.twitter.com/N2MoUXCiAm — Junaid Malik ?? (@junaidmalik02) September 28, 2025

"The entire Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating the election of Mithun Manhas as BCCI chief", Ankush Abrol, a former cricketer of Jammu and Kashmir, told the International Business Times. He said that people see Manhas's rise as a potential turning point for the region's cricketing ecosystem, which has for years yearned for greater representation and resources.

After retiring in 2017, Manhas transitioned into coaching and cricket administration. He served as a batting consultant and worked in IPL support staff roles, including with the Gujarat Titans.

Mithun Manhas has also played a significant role in developing cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. His elevation as BCCI President continues the trend of former cricketers taking on top leadership positions, following in the footsteps of Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny.