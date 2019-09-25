Popular Telugu comedian Nerella Venu Madhav passed away on Wednesday (September 25) after suffering from liver and kidney-related ailments for a long time. This news of Venu Madhav's death has deeply saddened his fans and colleagues from the film industry.

Venu Madhav was born in Kodada, a village near Nalgonda in Telangana. Right from the age of four, he started learning how to do mimicry. But mimicry did not fetch him the name and fame that he wanted to garner in life. He later worked for various professions and was an ardent follower of actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Also, he worked as an assistant for NTR at his place. In fact, it is his talent of mimicry that fetched him a chance of being part of films.

He made his debut in 1996 with a film called Sampradayam. Since then till 2016, he has been part of 400 films and his last film as an actor was Rudramadevi. He has become popular with his roles in Gokulamlo Seeta, Master, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Dil, Simhadri, Venky, Arya, Gudumba Shankar, Sye, Shankar Dada MBBS, Lakshmi, Pokiri, Munna, and a lot more. Also, he played the lead role in a film called Hungama and it was a hit too. He has been part of a few Tamil and Kannada films too.

He worked hard to make his mark in the industry and there were days when Venu Madhav was very much in demand for his skills of acting and the comedy he used to do. Also, for some continuous years, he has done around 50 to 60 films a year. He has been in the industry for only two decades but slowly moved away from it. In fact, it was his conscious decision to stay away from films as he felt that doing cheap comedy using cuss words is not his cup of tea.

At the beginning of his career itself, he built a house in Moulali. Even after becoming the most sought after comedian in the T'town, he never wanted to live in posh areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills and preferred to stay in the same area itself. He is survived by a wife and two sons.