The full movie of TN Krishna's Hippi starring Karthikeya and Digangana was allegedly leaked on torrent sites of its opening day. Its free download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Hippi has become the victim of piracy, even before its afternoon show on the first day completed. A notorious gang allegedly recorded the full movie during its screening in cinema halls and released it on its website, which offers seven prints of the full movie ranging between 2.1 GB and 200 MB for free download.

Hippi is a romantic comedy movie, which is about Devadas (Karthikeya), who is in a relationship with Sneha, but falls for her close friend Amuktamalyada (Digangana), He breaks up with Sneha in a bid to have a live-in relationship with Amuktamalyada. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Hippi has been written and directed by TN Krishna and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his production banner V Creations. Karthikeya Reddy Gummakonda and Digangana Suryavanshi have played the lead roles, while JD Chakravarthy, MD ASIF, Jazba Singh, Vennela Kishore and Shraddha Das appeared in other important roles of the movie.

Hippi is a small budget movie, as it features less popular actors. But the makers have spent generously on its production and promotion. Its promos had grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity about the film before its release. But the movie has received a mixed response from the audience and critics.

However, Hippi is clashing with the Telugu version of Salman Khan's Bharat, Seven and Killer at the box office. This clash coupled with the mixed talk might take a toll on its collection at the box office. The filmgoers, who can't afford time and money for all these films, may opt to download its pirated copy. Thus, full movie download will dig a hole in the pockets of its distributors.

We at International Business Times, India, are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.