Invisible barriers of caste, creed, and religion have shattered in India, as the entire country is working together to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the southern state of Kerala witnessed an event that could open the eyes of several people who still marginalize people based on religion. In what may be the symbol of humanity overpowering religion, a Hindu doctor from Kerala has recited Islamic prayers for a dying Covid patient, and this act is now receiving positive responses from all corners.

Rekha Krishnan: The doctor who recited Islamic prayers

Dr. Rekha Krishnan is practicing in a hospital in Pattambi, Palakkad, and she has been at the forefront of the Covid fight over the past few months. Rekha was recently shot into the limelight when she recited Islamic prayers for a Covid patient who was battling for life due to Covid-related complications.

The female patient was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago, and she was on a ventilator due to severe pneumonia. Her relatives were not supposed to see her due to coronavirus treatment protocols. The health condition of the Covid patient worsened on May 17, and the medical team decided to remove ventilator support, as nothing more can be done to save her life. Doctors also informed her family about the same, and they agreed to do that.

Rekha Krishnan's noble act receiving positive responses

Rekha Krishnan was with the patient when her condition deteriorated. Thinking more as a human than a doctor, Rekha wished to do something to the patient who will take the last breath soon. As Rekha was brought up in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), she knew the prayers and practices followed by Islam believers.

"I gently recited Kalima (La Ilaha Illalla, Muhammadur Rasululla) in her ears. and closed her eyes. As I concluded my prayers, the patient took a deep breath and said adios to the world," said Rekha.

The noble deed of Rekha Krishnan is now receiving positive responses from all corners, and Muslim scholars are praising the doctor for performing the prayer which is usually done by relatives.

"The news is heartening, especially at a time when people are beaten to death because of their religion. The doctor has set a new example for the country. The Prophet had opened the doors of the masjid in Medina for the Christian delegation from Najran for their prayers," wrote Sunni scholar Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu on his Facebook page.