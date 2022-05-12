The Twitter war between Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn over Hindi language has set off a massive chain reaction. Many more celebs are coming out and speaking about it. While many are agreeing with what Ajay Devgn said, many feel Hindi imposition is wrong. And the latest two celebs to have joined in the debate are Raveena Tandon and Ranveer Singh.

This is what Ranveer says

Calling Indian cinema "one", Ranveer Singh said, "I saw Pushpa, I don't speak Telugu. I saw RRR, I don't speak the language – but I was in awe absolutely of these films and of the craft. I can only say that I appreciate excellence in craft that the films have showcased and I'm very proud of how wonderfully well they're doing and how they've been accepted by different kinds of audiences. It makes me very, very proud because I've never looked upon such films as others."

The Cirkus actor further told Bollywood Life, "Yeh toh sab apna hi hai, yaar; Indian cinema ek hai (Indian cinema is one)."

Ranveer further said that since he is neither a producer nor a trade expert, he can see things only from his point of view. He added that he is a paid professional and his knowledge is limited. "See, I'm an artist, and I don't have that much knowledge about film business as I'm neither a trade person nor a producer. I'm a paid professional, I get money to showcase my art before the camera and my knowledge is limited to that. So, only from my personal point of view, I can say that these films are actually great films as they are."