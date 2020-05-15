In a beautiful video series showcasing her larger than life Cannes film festival experience, Hina Khan has expressed her entire journey there beautifully.

Recalling her appearance at last year's Cannes film festival, Hina Khan shared a touching tribute with some of her wonderfully captured 'Cannes' moments. Hina recalls it to be a cherish worthy experience of a lifetime.

As she says, "Nothing can be something if it's not acknowledged for what it's worth." And that whatever she has achieved today wouldn't have been possible without acknowledgment or recognition of her work.

Hina's ode to Cannes' debut

"So, in a way, the worth of everything is dependent on the recognition of it. I tried my best in every role I played, every character, everything I do to break the path, to break the stereotypes, to break the so-called norms and to break the barriers of possibilities. And will keep on doing so as long as I walk on this planet. But, I can never have done or achieved anything without the acknowledgment and recognition of my work and my attempts. You out there! You made it possible! You walked along with me. You accepted the Change wholeheartedly, you embraced my risks lovingly and you inspired me to keep doing it. And I promise to continue...just like the day I walked for my first audition.. just like the day I walked a year back in Cannes .. I will keep walking .. I will continue..." Hina writes.

You can watch the video below:

This lovely journey is just beautifully put out by her, taking us all back onto that amazing 2019 Cannes journey as well.

Hina's "hourglass" figure

Earlier, she had shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a floral red gown, and declared she has an hourglass figure "with a few extra minutes".

"I finally figured out my Body type, it's an Hourglass with a few extra minutes," Hina captioned the images.

In the photos, she wears nude make-up and wavy hair locks.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So stunning."

Another one wrote: "You look so beautiful."

Apart from this, Hina has been treating her fans with a sneak peek into her workout routine during the lockdown. She is currently practicing Pilates.