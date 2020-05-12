On his second wedding anniversary on Monday, composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya created a romantic song titled Aashna for his wife Sonia.

"I'm happy that Sonia loved this song, as it had to be super special. She has a great ear for music

and since she is already very fond of my other new songs that will come out soon, this song

composed on such a special day had to be even better," Himesh said.

The song, however, is not out for the audience yet.

In 2018, Himesh Reshammiya stunned his fans when he announced about his marriage with live-in

partner and actor Sonia Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on May 11 in a private ceremony. Himesh said that the marriage ceremony was held at his residence and it was a last-

minute plan.

But do you know that this is not his first marriage? Himesh was previously married to Komal and

they ended their marriage in 2017.

Who Is Komal? Things To Know About Himesh's First Wife

Komal reportedly married Himesh when she was 21 years old. She was hardly seen in the spotlight with her husband when they were married.

They were married for 22 years before they filed for divorce in 2016 due to a lack of compatibility.

At that time, both said that the decision to file for divorce was mutual. In 2017, they officially got divorced. They have a son, Swaym, together.

After their divorce, Himesh said that Komal is still a part of his family. "Me and Komal have

amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever

with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our

decision and yet Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of

her family," the singer said in a statement in 2017.

On the work front, Himesh, who is also an actor, will be seen in the sequel of The Xpose, as well

as Namastey Rome. He is also collaborating with Raj Kumar Santoshi on a project.