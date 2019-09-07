Himanshi Goel is taking social media by storm with her impeccable fashion sense. She is a true epitome of success and has made it big in the fashion world today. Her charismatic personality adds an extra spark and she nails every look with finesse. The fashion blogger does not come from any fashion background. She is a graduate in Economics from Delhi University. From early school years till college, she actively participated in dance after which she joined her college choreography society (SPARX). Moreover, it was before stepping into the college life, the gorgeous blogger won a fashion contest with HT City.

Like many, after her graduation, she was not sure to take up a job or pursue a career in fashion from NIFT. However, she took a one-year break and interned at a few places like Doodlage and Shopcade and also continued her blogging simultaneously. A typical Delhi girl, Himashi's journey as a fashion blogger has been inspiring. Ever since she quit her internship, she started focusing on her own blog 'beesandbaubles'. To her surprise, she became an Instagram sensation within 2 years. Her love for fashion and clothing is what makes her an exceptional style influencer.

After starting her blog in 2015, her first collaboration was on barter with Satya Paul. Since then there has been no looking back for Himanshi. The passionate blogger had then decided to make her career in the field of blogging. As far as her content is concerned, she keeps it informative and relatable to the audience. Her beautiful feed on Instagram is majorly about fashion, lifestyle and travel. With more than 170K followers on Instagram, the blogger has collaborated with brands like American Eagle, New Balance, Cole Haan, Forever21, Oppo, Honor, Samsung, Nykaa, Mac cosmetics, Charles & Keith, Myntra among others.

As far as her travel diaries are concerned, the fashionista has been to London for London Fashion Week. Besides this, she was invited by Sharjah Tourism to attend the Sharjah Light Festival and has represented India in Indonesia with 20 international bloggers. Himanshi's inspiration behind being a blogger is none other than Chiara Ferragni. Apart from this, she has been a celebrity stylist for the Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and has done a magazine cover for India Today Woman with these Bollywood beauties. "Anything and everything I see inspires my personal sense of style", said the blogger. Her style mantra has been a mixture of femininity with sexiness.

The fashion blogger was nominated for Cosmo Blogger Awards for Best Lifestyle Blogger for 2018 and 2019. Besides this, she was also nominated for Elite Magazine Awards as a Best Influencer of 2019. Moreover, her Instagram bio says 'Favourite OOTD – My Own Skin' which goes absolutely right by her personality. She rose to fame by Instagram and Himanshi feels grateful to her fans for making her a prominent personality on social me

