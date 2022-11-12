Tashigang-the world's highest polling booth recorded a 100 percent turnout in the assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh

This polling booth is part of the Lahaul-Spiti assembly segment of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and this station on Saturday witnessed all registered voters turning up to vote. The village located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level is in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state.

The battle in the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly segment is between BJP's candidate Ram Lal Markanda, Congress candidate Ravi Thakur and APP's candidate Sudershan Jaspa.

"Tashigang (Lahaul&Spiti ) has the world's highest polling station at 15,256 ft & 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election. It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters", Chief Electoral Officer Himachal Pradesh tweeted.

Tashigang (Lahaul&Spiti ), has world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft & 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election. It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters. pic.twitter.com/SJcw86Z3lL — CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 12, 2022

There are a total 52 voters, of which 30 are male and 22 are female.

All 52 voters of Tashigang and Gete villages falling under this polling station exercised their franchise to elect the new state government. Voters were welcomed with local tradition and community food was served. The polling station in Tashigang was made a model polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens and disabled voters.

The highest polling station is set up in Himachal Pradesh's border district of Lahaul- Spiti, where the temperature is below zero degree these days. Two days ago, this region received fresh snow.

The polling station was set up in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It had witnessed a 100 percent voter turnout in the by-election to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat last year.

Over 66 percent turnout till 5 pm, likely to go up

Initial reports said that an estimated 66 percent turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Saturday for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The percentage is likely to increase as reports still pouring in. The polling that began at 8 am ended at 5 pm. Despite the biting cold and snow in several parts of the state, the polling percentage in the hill state touched 55 percent by 3 pm, indicating that Himachal could surpass the 2017 percentage of 75.57.