Hima Das
Hima Das celebrates after the historic gold on Thursday.Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF

India's Hima Das created history by winning the gold medal in the women's 400m event at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday.

Hima registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to become the first Indian track athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups.

Andrea Miklos of Romania took silver with a personal best time of 52.07 seconds. Taylor Manson of the US registered 52.28 seconds to finish third.

The 18-year old had done well in the earlier rounds as well, winning Heat 4 with a time of 52.25 seconds. She emerged on top in the semi-finals as well, winning her race in 52.10 seconds.

Hima Das
Hima Das.Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for IAAF

Jisna Mathew, the other Indian in the fray, also showed early promise, winning Heat 5 with a time of 54.32 seconds. But the Kerala girl crashed out in the semi-finals, where she finished fifth with 53.86 seconds.