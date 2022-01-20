Toyota is driving in its marquee Hilux pick-up truck into India finally. The legendary vehicle has been a red hot favorite globally through the years, having sold more than 20 million units in multiple iterations over the last five decades.

In India, Toyota says the Hilux truck will be one of its flagship offerings, sitting alongside premium SUV Fortuner. The truck is built on the same platform as the hot selling Fortuner and shares key design elements with it, while it blends practicality and versatility with comfort and refinement.

It should be a surprise that Toyota has taken this long to offer Hilux in the Indian market. The company says the truck has been on sale in more than 180 countries since 1968.

By driving in Hilux, Toyota is finally offering some competition in the relatively new lifestyle pickup truck segment. The truck is built at the Toyota Kirloskar plant in the suburbs of Bengaluru.

The mammoth truck overshadows Fortuner in length and wheelbase. Hilux measures 5,285mm in length, while the wheelbase is 3,085mm. In comparison, Fortuner's length is 4,795mm and wheelbase 2745mm.

The true blue offroader offers four-wheel drive system with a locking rear differential. The Automatic variant gives 204 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque while the Manual transmission variant generates 204 hp and 420 Nm of torque.

The truck is meant for rugged terrains and adventure trails but it also offers a horde of class leading safety features and creature comforts.

There are 7 Airbags in the Hilux, ably aided by other features like Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC), Hill Assist & Downhill Assist Electronic Controls.

Toyota leadership said at the launch conference on Thursday that the company is launching the vehicle in India after having arrived at the conclusion that the market is ready for the lifestyle truck segment. The product on offer definitely scores high on both the ruggedness and refinement.

Features like Leather Seats, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Smart Entry & Auto Head Lamps and Eight-inch infotainment screen make the truck as much a luxurious cruiser as an adventure machine.

Toyota Motor will announce the prices of the truck in March 2022. It has opened bookings and the buyers can book the vehicles online as well as at the dealerships.

Toyota Hilux at a Glance

Performance:

2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine

500Nm of Torque which is by far the best in the segment

All variants equipped with 4X4 drive capabilities along with many first-in-segment features

Hilux comes with an unmatched water wading capacity of 700mm

Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform with rigid frame structure

Exterior:

LED Headlamps with Chrome Accents

Bold Piano black Trapezoidal grille with thick Chrome Surrounds

LED DRL & Turn Indicator in Headlamps

LED Rear Combination Lamps

Front & Rear LED Fog lamps with Chrome Accents

18-inch Super Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels

Safety & Security:

7 SRS Airbags

Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Assist & Downhill Assist Electronic Controls

Automatic Limited Slip Differential

ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Brake Assist

Trailer Sway Control

Emergency Brake Signal

Cruise Control, Shift Switch Sequential & Shift Lock System

Electrochromic IRVM

Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio

ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System

Anti-Pinch Driver Side Power Window

Interior:

New eight-inch Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio (with Android Auto/Apple Carplay) and Smartphone-based Navigation

Premium Leather Seats (Only in AT Variant)

Front Centre Sliding Armrest with Storage

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Upper Cooled Glove Box

Comfort & Convenience:

Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop button

Dual Zone Fully Automatic AC

Cruise Control

Eight-way Powered Front Seat (Driver)

Eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay