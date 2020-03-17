Big Boss 13 contestants have taken the internet by storm, even after the completion of the show. They have been making headlines through their pictures, music videos and shows. The most talked-about love story of BB 13 was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The whole Television industry has been gushing and talking about #SIDNAZ.

While Shehnaaz Gill has been spotted confessing about her love for Siddharth, the later has always said that they are just good friends. Shehnaaz, who is right now shooting for her reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' has been finding it difficult to connect with anyone because of her feelings for Shukla.

In the house, one of the greatest supporters of this couple was mastermind Vikas Gupta. Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas have been usually spotted spending time with each other. Recently while goofing around, Vikas took a funny jibe at Shehnaaz for being emotionally attached to Sidharth. He shared a video of himself and Gill in which they can be seen making fun of the word 'attachment' and they cannot control but laugh it off thinking about Shukla.

'Aloo Bade Karare'

In the short Instagram video, Shehnaaz asks Vikas if the girl in a picture is his girlfriend, to which, Vikas mockingly denies saying it only an 'emotional attachment' that he has. Upon hearing this, Shehnaaz starts laughing and asks, 'Even you have such attachments?' And he replies that he has learned this from her only. The video is concluded with the song 'Aloo Bade Karare', a portion from famous song Nachde Ne Sare from movie Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

According to the sources, Shehnaaz's show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' with Paras Chhabra might go off air as the duo is not able to find a love interest. Even Paras has confessed that he misses her allegedly beau Mahira Sharma on the show. Fans beloved couple Sidnaz will be next seen together in a love song "Bhula Dunga" by Darshan Raval.