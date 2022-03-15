Within minutes after the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the Hijab row, two mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir-the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC), reacted strongly against the Court order.

After his arch political rival in Kashmir Valley, Mehbooba Mufti reacted strongly against the Karnataka High Court's verdict, NC leader Omar Abdullah, without wasting any time, termed Court's order as "disappointing".

"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the Hijab, it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty", Omar Abdullah tweeted after Mehbooba's reaction.

Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 15, 2022

Court decision very disappointing: Mehbooba

Upset by the Karnataka High Court's order on the Hijab row, former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbboba Mufti tweeted, "Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand, we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. It isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose".

Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 15, 2022

Earlier Mehbooba Mufti had asserted that she will fight tooth and nail in support of Hijabs in education institutions. The PDP leader claimed that there was an attempt to divide the country.

Lambasting BJP, Mehbooba observed, "I fear BJP won't stop at Hijab. They will come for other symbols of Muslims and erase all. She accused the BJP of "targeting symbols" of Muslims.

Farooq Abdullah earlier blamed BJP for the Hijab row

Earlier in February this year National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah had raised apprehensions that the Hijab issue was being used for electoral gains.

"Everyone has the right to wear and eat as they wish and is free to practice their religious beliefs. There are some radical elements who are attacking religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people into communal lines", Dr. Farooq had stated.

Karnataka High Court upholds Hijab ban in schools

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state, saying wearing hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

"No case is made out for invalidating the government order of February 5," a Full Bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.

Upholding the government's power to issue 'Government Order' (GO) on the issue, the high court said prescribing school uniforms was a reasonable restriction on the fundamental right to freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and students couldn't object to it.