The ongoing hijab row in Karnataka will be discussed in the state Assembly on Tuesday, with Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri fixing a time for discussion on the issue under Rule 69.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy raised the issue in the Assembly on Monday and demanded that he should be allowed to talk about uniforms at schools and colleges in the state. He maintained that it is necessary to discuss the issue as the uniform row has affected the education sector in the state.

Giving an example of how Shivamogga, the birthplace of Raastra Kavi Kuvempu, the celebrated Kannada litterateur, witnessed violence, Kumaraswamy claimed that it has affected the students' education and academic environment.

Intervening Kumaraswamy's speech, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan, a friend-turned-foe, said that Kumaraswamy had earlier said that hijab should not be allowed, and now he suddenly wants a discussion on the issue after 45 days.

This led to a heated exchange of words between JD(S) members and Zameer Ahmad Khan. Kumaraswamy maintained that even as he gave a proposal for a debate on the issue during the joint session, he did not get a chance to discuss it in the House.

"This is a sensitive matter. For the past two months, the education sector has suffered many negative implications. There should be a cordial atmosphere in the state," he said.

Kumaraswamy added, "I do not have any fear. The party's stand and the government's stand are different. The government has the responsibility of protecting everyone."

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, J.C. Madhuswamy, said that the issue can't be taken up for discussion as per rules. The debate on budget and the speech of the Governor are allowed. This issue (uniform row) is pending in the court, he said.