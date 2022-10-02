Cricket is no less than a religion in India. It unites people of all casts and creeds and gives them a sense of patriotism. To see our country win against other countries is one of the best feelings in the world and almost every Indian is addicted to it. This gives an average cricketer the power to hold the breath of every person in the audience. No doubt most of the children in India grow up with a dream of being a cricketer. Anuj Choudhary is one of those youngsters and interestingly, he is also one of the most promising youngsters in Indian cricket.

Born in Rajasthan, 23-years-old Anuj is currently living in Delhi. He is a right-hand batsman & right-arm off-spin bowler who started playing cricket when he was just 11 years old. The passion to make it big in cricket was always in the heart of Anuj and hence it kept on thriving for more at a tender age.

Anuj Choudhary was just 14 years old when he used to go to do bowling for IPL teams' practice sessions. He did it consecutively for 3 years and later also became a part of the State U16 Team's reserved players. In 2019, Anuj went To SM Stadium, Jaipur to bowl Rajasthan Royals (IPL) and also played DDCA & many more leagues All over India.

He faced a setback in 2020 as he got shoulder & knee injuries following which he had to be on rest for 1.5 years. But now all set to make a strong comeback, he is now looking forward to getting selected for the Ranji trophy.

Talking about what cricket means to him, Anuj says that it's a passion and it's tough to spend a day without being in the stadium. "Holding the bat and ball in my hand makes me feel alive and I love it when I am playing cricket." he says.

Anuj Choudhary wants to play Cricket for India in the future on the International level and aims to make the country proud of him.